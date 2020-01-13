Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Cutera alerts:

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $521.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.94. Cutera has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,027,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,860,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cutera by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 95,597 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 172,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.