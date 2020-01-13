CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0109

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Koinex, OKEx and Tokenomy. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00615273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00051807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000921 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00078526 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010081 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Zebpay, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, CoinBene, Koinex, Bibox, Bithumb, LBank, IDCM, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

