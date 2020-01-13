Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Dassault Systemes stock opened at $170.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.00. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $121.17 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.04.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systemes stock. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

