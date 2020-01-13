Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.09.

DSGX opened at $45.10 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 114.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

