DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

DBOEY stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.52. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

