DeVault (DVT) Trading 25.2% Higher This Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $20,058.00 and $293.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last week, DeVault has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

999 (999) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00049530 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004674 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000650 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000152 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.