Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO opened at $169.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 52 week low of $139.55 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.