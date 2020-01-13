Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.67.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 70.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.6% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

