Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 101.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Insiders purchased a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

