Diligent Investors LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 530,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 84,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 65,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

