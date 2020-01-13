Diligent Investors LLC Has $839,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3476 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

