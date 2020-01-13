Diligent Investors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $147.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.69. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

