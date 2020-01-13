Diligent Investors LLC Sells 385 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

SPGI opened at $288.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $290.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

