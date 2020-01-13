Diligent Investors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dover by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dover by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $115.77 on Monday. Dover Corp has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $117.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

