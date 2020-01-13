Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DLG has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 327.20 ($4.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 303.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

