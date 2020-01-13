Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Position Raised by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

