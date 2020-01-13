DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

DXC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.21.

DXC Technology stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in DXC Technology by 346.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in DXC Technology by 60.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

