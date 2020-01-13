Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $390.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

