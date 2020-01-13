easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350 at Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Main First Bank raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Commerzbank raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,310.76 ($17.24).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,488.50 ($19.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,394.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,156.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.