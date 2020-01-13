eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Aegis cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Shares of EBAY opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

