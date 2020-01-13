Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.29) on Friday. Eco Animal Health Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $168.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 325.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Eco Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

