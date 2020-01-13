Einsteinium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,461.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $80,461.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00615273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010081 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,201,306 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

