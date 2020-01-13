Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Elastic stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. Elastic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 327,525 shares in the company, valued at $22,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,181 shares of company stock worth $10,676,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Elastic by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 55,705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

