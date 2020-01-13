Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by HSBC in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECM. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt lowered Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 661 ($8.70) to GBX 651 ($8.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 694.67 ($9.14).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

ECM stock opened at GBX 689.54 ($9.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 664.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 630.61. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 496.80 ($6.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60). The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.