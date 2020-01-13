Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.59. Enel Americas has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enel Americas by 834.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enel Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 9.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

