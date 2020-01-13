Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.04.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 8.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enerplus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Enerplus by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enerplus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

