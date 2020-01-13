Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Sells $363,350.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $568,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $73.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $22,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,053,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at about $13,595,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 39.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 110,509 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

