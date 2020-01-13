EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $86.27 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 26.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $4,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.