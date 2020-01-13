EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 155,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 14,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.20.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $223.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.26. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $128.42 and a 1 year high of $224.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.