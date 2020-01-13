Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of ETON opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $131.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

