E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 119,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,217,000 after buying an additional 484,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,951,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.