Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 1,153,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 50,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Euronav by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 532,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 1,015.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 496,046 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

