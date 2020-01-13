Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $57.99 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4658 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

