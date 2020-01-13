Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 0.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 313.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 739,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $44,621,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.