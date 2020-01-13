Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,260 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after buying an additional 1,568,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,348,000 after buying an additional 1,483,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $46,522,000.

VWO stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

