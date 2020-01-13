Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,638 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $115,063,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,582,000 after acquiring an additional 230,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $180.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $134.46 and a 52-week high of $181.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

