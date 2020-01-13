Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 263,372.1% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $1,327,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,563,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $89.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

