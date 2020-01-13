Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 913,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

