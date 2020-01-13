Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

