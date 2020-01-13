Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 133.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

