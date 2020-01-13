EXMO Coin Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $30,110.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,836,295,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,915,946 tokens. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

