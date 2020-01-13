F3Logic LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $567.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $576.38 and its 200 day moving average is $539.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $371.00 and a fifty-two week high of $597.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.