F3Logic LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $93.56 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $95.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0313 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

