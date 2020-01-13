F3Logic LLC Has $9.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $119.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $121.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

