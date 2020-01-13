Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $218.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12-month low of $141.27 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

