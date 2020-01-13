Fatcoin Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Fatcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fatcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Fatcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $1.37 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.89 or 0.05910723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00114731 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,655,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

Fatcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.