Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Bahram Valamehr Sells 5,700 Shares

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bahram Valamehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FATE. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

