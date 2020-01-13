FDM Group (LON:FDM) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

FDM Group (LON:FDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HSBC in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 1,022 ($13.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,103.80 ($14.52). The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 994.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 842.72.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

