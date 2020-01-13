Ferguson (LON:FERG) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 5,100 ($67.09).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 5,430 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 6,560 ($86.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 6,200 ($81.56)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,449.24 ($84.84).

Shares of FERG opened at GBX 7,136 ($93.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,842.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,318.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,081.70 ($93.16).

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

