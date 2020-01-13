Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) CEO Sells $213,450.00 in Stock

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth approximately $37,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ferro by 30.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,963 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 386.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 523,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOE. Gabelli cut shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.